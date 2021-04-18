Who's Playing
Indiana @ Atlanta
Current Records: Indiana 26-29; Atlanta 30-26
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to State Farm Arena at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Indiana came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, falling 119-111. The Pacers were up 69-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Power forward Domantas Sabonis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 boards in addition to seven dimes. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home by a decisive 120-109 margin. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Indiana didn't have too much trouble with Atlanta on the road in the teams' previous meeting in February as they won 125-113. Will Indiana repeat their success, or does Atlanta have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 13, 2021 - Indiana 125 vs. Atlanta 113
- Jan 04, 2020 - Atlanta 116 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 13, 2019 - Indiana 110 vs. Atlanta 100
- Nov 29, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 10, 2019 - Indiana 135 vs. Atlanta 134
- Dec 31, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. Atlanta 108
- Dec 26, 2018 - Indiana 129 vs. Atlanta 121
- Nov 17, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Atlanta 89
- Mar 09, 2018 - Indiana 112 vs. Atlanta 87
- Feb 28, 2018 - Atlanta 107 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 23, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 20, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Atlanta 95
- Apr 12, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Atlanta 86
- Mar 05, 2017 - Indiana 97 vs. Atlanta 96
- Nov 23, 2016 - Atlanta 96 vs. Indiana 85
- Mar 13, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Indiana 75
- Feb 05, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Indiana 96
- Jan 28, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Atlanta 92
- Dec 28, 2015 - Indiana 93 vs. Atlanta 87