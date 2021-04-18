Who's Playing

Indiana @ Atlanta

Current Records: Indiana 26-29; Atlanta 30-26

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to State Farm Arena at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Indiana came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, falling 119-111. The Pacers were up 69-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Power forward Domantas Sabonis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 boards in addition to seven dimes. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home by a decisive 120-109 margin. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Indiana didn't have too much trouble with Atlanta on the road in the teams' previous meeting in February as they won 125-113. Will Indiana repeat their success, or does Atlanta have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.