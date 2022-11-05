Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Atlanta

Current Records: New Orleans 5-3; Atlanta 5-3

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back home. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Hawks and the New York Knicks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 112-99 win on the road. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Dejounte Murray, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 36 points, nine assists and six steals.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday New Orleans proved too difficult a challenge. New Orleans walked away with a 114-105 victory. Small forward Brandon Ingram (26 points) was the top scorer for New Orleans.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 5-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.3. But the Pelicans enter the matchup with nine steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.33

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won nine out of their last 12 games against New Orleans.