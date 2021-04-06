Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Atlanta

Current Records: New Orleans 22-27; Atlanta 26-24

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are 7-2 against the New Orleans Pelicans since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Hawks will stay at home another game and welcome New Orleans at 7:30 p.m. ET April 6 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Atlanta didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 117-111 win. Atlanta's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 18 boards, and power forward Danilo Gallinari, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans beat the Houston Rockets 122-115 on Sunday. The Pelicans' point guard Lonzo Ball looked sharp as he shot 8-for-15 from downtown and finished with 27 points and nine dimes.

The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Atlanta to 26-24 and New Orleans to 22-27. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Atlanta and New Orleans clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta have won seven out of their last nine games against New Orleans.