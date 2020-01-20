How to watch Hawks vs. Raptors: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Atlanta

Current Records: Toronto 28-14; Atlanta 10-33

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are 3-12 against the Toronto Raptors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Atlanta has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Toronto at 2:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks hope being at home will compensate for the 8-point spread against them.

There's no need to mince words: Atlanta lost to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 136-103. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of SG Cam Reddish, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Toronto beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-112 on Saturday. It was another big night for SG Fred VanVleet, who shot 7-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

The Hawks are now 10-33 while the Raptors sit at 28-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks have allowed their opponents an average of 9.1 steals per game, the most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Hawks, the Raptors enter the contest with 8.6 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. In other words, the Hawks will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.61

Odds

The Raptors are a big 8-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 231

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.