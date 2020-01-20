How to watch Hawks vs. Raptors: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Hawks vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Atlanta
Current Records: Toronto 28-14; Atlanta 10-33
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are 3-12 against the Toronto Raptors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Atlanta has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Toronto at 2:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks hope being at home will compensate for the 8-point spread against them.
There's no need to mince words: Atlanta lost to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 136-103. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of SG Cam Reddish, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Toronto beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-112 on Saturday. It was another big night for SG Fred VanVleet, who shot 7-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points.
The Hawks are now 10-33 while the Raptors sit at 28-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks have allowed their opponents an average of 9.1 steals per game, the most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Hawks, the Raptors enter the contest with 8.6 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. In other words, the Hawks will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.61
Odds
The Raptors are a big 8-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 231
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 116
- Feb 07, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 08, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 101
- Nov 21, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 06, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Atlanta 90
- Jan 24, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 29, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Atlanta 98
- Nov 25, 2017 - Toronto 112 vs. Atlanta 78
- Mar 10, 2017 - Atlanta 105 vs. Toronto 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Atlanta 125 vs. Toronto 121
- Dec 03, 2016 - Toronto 128 vs. Atlanta 84
- Apr 07, 2016 - Atlanta 95 vs. Toronto 87
- Mar 30, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 10, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 96
- Dec 02, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Atlanta 86
