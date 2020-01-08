How to watch Hawks vs. Rockets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Hawks vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Atlanta
Current Records: Houston 24-11; Atlanta 8-29
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.32 points per game in their game on Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while Atlanta will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Hawks opened the new year with a less-than-successful 123-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. The Hawks got a solid performance out of PG Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 12 assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, winning 118-108. SG James Harden had a stellar game for Houston as he shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a triple-double on 44 points, 11 dimes, and 11 rebounds. Harden's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 35 points.
Atlanta took a serious blow against Houston the last time the two teams met in last November, falling 158-111. Maybe the Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last nine games against Atlanta.
- Nov 30, 2019 - Houston 158 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 19, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Atlanta 105
- Feb 25, 2019 - Houston 119 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 25, 2018 - Houston 118 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Atlanta 104
- Feb 02, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 05, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Houston 97
- Mar 19, 2016 - Atlanta 109 vs. Houston 97
- Dec 29, 2015 - Atlanta 121 vs. Houston 115
