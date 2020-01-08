How to watch Hawks vs. Rockets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Houston @ Atlanta

Current Records: Houston 24-11; Atlanta 8-29

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.32 points per game in their game on Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while Atlanta will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Hawks opened the new year with a less-than-successful 123-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. The Hawks got a solid performance out of PG Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 12 assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, winning 118-108. SG James Harden had a stellar game for Houston as he shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a triple-double on 44 points, 11 dimes, and 11 rebounds. Harden's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 35 points.

Atlanta took a serious blow against Houston the last time the two teams met in last November, falling 158-111. Maybe the Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Houston have won five out of their last nine games against Atlanta.