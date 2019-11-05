How to watch Hawks vs. Spurs: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. San Antonio (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 2-3; San Antonio 4-1

What to Know

Atlanta is 2-6 against San Antonio since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. Atlanta has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome San Antonio at State Farm Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hawks are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Hawks had to settle for a 106-97 defeat against Miami last Thursday. SG DeAndre' Bembry and PF Jabari Parker were two go-getters for the Hawks despite the loss. The former almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes, while the latter had 23 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 18-13 to the L.A. Lakers.

The Hawks aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, San Antonio comes into the match boasting the second most rebounds per game in the league at 50.3. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.25

Odds

The Spurs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

San Antonio have won six out of their last eight games against Atlanta.