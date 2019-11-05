How to watch Hawks vs. Spurs: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Hawks vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 2-3; San Antonio 4-1
What to Know
Atlanta is 2-6 against San Antonio since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. Atlanta has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome San Antonio at State Farm Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hawks are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
It was a hard-fought game, but the Hawks had to settle for a 106-97 defeat against Miami last Thursday. SG DeAndre' Bembry and PF Jabari Parker were two go-getters for the Hawks despite the loss. The former almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes, while the latter had 23 points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 18-13 to the L.A. Lakers.
The Hawks aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, San Antonio comes into the match boasting the second most rebounds per game in the league at 50.3. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.25
Odds
The Spurs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
San Antonio have won six out of their last eight games against Atlanta.
- Apr 02, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 06, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Atlanta 102 vs. San Antonio 99
- Nov 20, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 13, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Jan 01, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 12, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Atlanta 78
- Nov 28, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Atlanta 88
