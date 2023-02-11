Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Atlanta
Current Records: San Antonio 14-42; Atlanta 28-28
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.71 points per game before their contest Saturday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at State Farm Arena. If the game is anything like San Antonio's 136-121 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Spurs fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Detroit Pistons on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 138-131. San Antonio's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Zach Collins, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Atlanta bagged a 116-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists along with seven boards.
San Antonio have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past ten games, so buyers beware.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 28-28 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 14-42. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.95
Odds
The Hawks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 11, 2022 - San Antonio 136 vs. Atlanta 121
- Nov 24, 2021 - Atlanta 124 vs. San Antonio 106
- Apr 01, 2021 - Atlanta 134 vs. San Antonio 129
- Feb 12, 2021 - San Antonio 125 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 17, 2020 - Atlanta 121 vs. San Antonio 120
- Nov 05, 2019 - Atlanta 108 vs. San Antonio 100
- Apr 02, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 06, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Atlanta 102 vs. San Antonio 99
- Nov 20, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 13, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Jan 01, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 12, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Atlanta 78
- Nov 28, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Atlanta 88