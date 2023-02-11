Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Atlanta

Current Records: San Antonio 14-42; Atlanta 28-28

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.71 points per game before their contest Saturday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at State Farm Arena. If the game is anything like San Antonio's 136-121 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Spurs fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Detroit Pistons on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 138-131. San Antonio's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Zach Collins, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta bagged a 116-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists along with seven boards.

San Antonio have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past ten games, so buyers beware.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 28-28 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 14-42. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.95

Odds

The Hawks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.