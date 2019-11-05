How to watch Hawks vs. Spurs: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. San Antonio (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 2-3; San Antonio 4-2

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are 2-6 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. Atlanta will stay at home another game and welcome San Antonio at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The Hawks came up short against the Miami Heat last week, falling 106-97. SG DeAndre' Bembry and PF Jabari Parker were two go-getters for Atlanta despite the defeat. The former almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes, while the latter had 23 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but San Antonio had to settle for a 103-96 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Hawks aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawks are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hawks, the Spurs rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 50.3 on average. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

San Antonio have won six out of their last eight games against Atlanta.