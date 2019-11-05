How to watch Hawks vs. Spurs: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Hawks vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 2-3; San Antonio 4-2
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are 2-6 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. Atlanta will stay at home another game and welcome San Antonio at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
The Hawks came up short against the Miami Heat last week, falling 106-97. SG DeAndre' Bembry and PF Jabari Parker were two go-getters for Atlanta despite the defeat. The former almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes, while the latter had 23 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but San Antonio had to settle for a 103-96 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
The Hawks aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawks are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hawks, the Spurs rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 50.3 on average. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
San Antonio have won six out of their last eight games against Atlanta.
- Apr 02, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 06, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Atlanta 102 vs. San Antonio 99
- Nov 20, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 13, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Jan 01, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 12, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Atlanta 78
- Nov 28, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Atlanta 88
