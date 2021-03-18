Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Atlanta

Current Records: Oklahoma City 17-23; Atlanta 20-20

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Atlanta and the Houston Rockets on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 119-107 win on the road. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to power forward Danilo Gallinari, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City has to be aching after a bruising 123-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Oklahoma City was down 102-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding the Thunder back was the mediocre play of point guard Theo Maledon, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just eight points.

The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 20-20 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 17-23. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma City bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last ten games against Atlanta.