Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Atlanta
Current Records: Oklahoma City 10-13; Atlanta 13-10
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since Feb. 26 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.83 points per matchup.
OKC beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-128 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 33 points and six assists. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid win over the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, winning 117-109. Atlanta's point guard Dejounte Murray did his thing and had 34 points and eight assists.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 12-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 10-13 and the Hawks to 13-10. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 13 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 30, 2022 - Atlanta 136 vs. Oklahoma City 118
- Nov 22, 2021 - Atlanta 113 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Mar 18, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Feb 26, 2021 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 24, 2020 - Oklahoma City 140 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 15, 2019 - Atlanta 142 vs. Oklahoma City 126
- Nov 30, 2018 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 13, 2018 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Atlanta 117
- Dec 19, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Dec 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Atlanta 99
- Dec 10, 2015 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 30, 2015 - Atlanta 106 vs. Oklahoma City 100