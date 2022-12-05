Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Atlanta

Current Records: Oklahoma City 10-13; Atlanta 13-10

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since Feb. 26 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.83 points per matchup.

OKC beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-128 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 33 points and six assists. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid win over the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, winning 117-109. Atlanta's point guard Dejounte Murray did his thing and had 34 points and eight assists.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 12-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 10-13 and the Hawks to 13-10. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 13 games against Atlanta.