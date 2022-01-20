Through 2 Quarters

Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Atlanta Hawks have kept the scorekeepers busy with 137 between them two quarters in. Minnesota has emerged as the frontrunner and is ahead of Atlanta 73-64.

The Timberwolves have been riding high on the performance of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who has 18 points and three assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jaden McDaniels' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Small forward De'Andre Hunter (14 points) has been the top scorer for Atlanta.

Atlanta hasn't been much of a second-half team this year, losing 86% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Atlanta

Current Records: Minnesota 22-22; Atlanta 18-25

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since Nov. 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Timberwolves might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at State Farm Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

On Tuesday, Minnesota narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the New York Knicks 112-110. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards (21 points) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (20 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, winning 121-114. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 assists.

The wins brought the Timberwolves up to 22-22 and the Hawks to 18-25. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, Atlanta ranks third in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Minnesota in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.49

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won seven out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.

Dec 06, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Minnesota 110

Jan 22, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Minnesota 98

Jan 18, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Minnesota 97

Feb 05, 2020 - Atlanta 127 vs. Minnesota 120

Nov 25, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Atlanta 113

Feb 27, 2019 - Atlanta 131 vs. Minnesota 123

Dec 28, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Minnesota 120

Mar 28, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Atlanta 114

Jan 29, 2018 - Atlanta 105 vs. Minnesota 100

Dec 26, 2016 - Minnesota 104 vs. Atlanta 90

Dec 21, 2016 - Minnesota 92 vs. Atlanta 84

Nov 25, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Atlanta 95

Nov 09, 2015 - Minnesota 117 vs. Atlanta 107

Injury Report for Atlanta

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out (Knee)

Clint Capela: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Minnesota