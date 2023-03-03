Who's Playing

Portland @ Atlanta

Current Records: Portland 29-33; Atlanta 31-31

What to Know

This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.98 points per game. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Portland's 129-125 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for the Hawks as they fell 119-116 to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. The top scorer for Atlanta was point guard Trae Young (31 points). Trae Young's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Rip City lost to the New Orleans Pelicans at home by a decisive 121-110 margin. A silver lining for Rip City was the play of point guard Damian Lillard, who had 41 points along with eight boards.

The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.31

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.