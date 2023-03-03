Who's Playing
Portland @ Atlanta
Current Records: Portland 29-33; Atlanta 31-31
What to Know
This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.98 points per game. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Portland's 129-125 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was close but no cigar for the Hawks as they fell 119-116 to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. The top scorer for Atlanta was point guard Trae Young (31 points). Trae Young's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Rip City lost to the New Orleans Pelicans at home by a decisive 121-110 margin. A silver lining for Rip City was the play of point guard Damian Lillard, who had 41 points along with eight boards.
The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.31
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Portland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Portland 129 vs. Atlanta 125
- Mar 14, 2022 - Atlanta 122 vs. Portland 113
- Jan 03, 2022 - Portland 136 vs. Atlanta 131
- May 03, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Portland 114
- Jan 16, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 29, 2020 - Atlanta 129 vs. Portland 117
- Nov 10, 2019 - Portland 124 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 29, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Atlanta 98
- Jan 26, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 05, 2018 - Portland 110 vs. Atlanta 89
- Dec 30, 2017 - Atlanta 104 vs. Portland 89
- Mar 18, 2017 - Portland 113 vs. Atlanta 97
- Feb 13, 2017 - Atlanta 109 vs. Portland 104
- Jan 20, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Portland 98
- Dec 21, 2015 - Atlanta 106 vs. Portland 97