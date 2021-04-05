Through 2 Quarters

The Golden State Warriors fell flat on their face against the Toronto Raptors this past Friday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. It's still tight at halftime, with the Warriors leading 59-57 over the Atlanta Hawks.

Golden State has been relying on point guard Stephen Curry, who has 19 points, and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who has ten points in addition to three rebounds and two blocks. One thing to keep an eye out for is Andrew Wiggins' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Atlanta has been led by center Clint Capela, who so far has 15 points along with nine boards. A double-double would be Capela's fourth in a row.

Atlanta hasn't been much of a second-half team this season, losing 79% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Atlanta

Current Records: Golden State 23-26; Atlanta 25-24

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will be returning home after an eight-game road trip. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Hawks' contest against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday was close at halftime, but Atlanta turned on the heat in the second half with 71 points. Atlanta took their game against New Orleans by a conclusive 126-103 score. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was the offensive standout of the matchup for Atlanta, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 26 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 130-77, which was the final score in Golden State's tilt against the Toronto Raptors this past Friday. The Warriors were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 62-42. Shooting guard Jordan Poole had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with 3-for-15 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 25-24 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 23-26. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Atlanta.

Mar 26, 2021 - Atlanta 124 vs. Golden State 108

Dec 02, 2019 - Atlanta 104 vs. Golden State 79

Dec 03, 2018 - Golden State 128 vs. Atlanta 111

Nov 13, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Atlanta 103

Mar 23, 2018 - Golden State 106 vs. Atlanta 94

Mar 02, 2018 - Golden State 114 vs. Atlanta 109

Mar 06, 2017 - Golden State 119 vs. Atlanta 111

Nov 28, 2016 - Golden State 105 vs. Atlanta 100

Mar 01, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Atlanta 105

Feb 22, 2016 - Golden State 102 vs. Atlanta 92

Injury Report for Atlanta

Kris Dunn: Out (Ankle)

De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)

John Collins: Out (Ankle)

Cam Reddish: Out (Achilles)

Injury Report for Golden State