Who's Playing

Golden State @ Atlanta

Current Records: Golden State 36-34; Atlanta 34-35

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.51 points per game before their contest Friday. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like Golden State's 143-141 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Hawks have to be hurting after a devastating 136-115 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Atlanta was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-52. Point guard Dejounte Murray had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, falling 134-126. Golden State might have lost, but man -- point guard Stephen Curry was a total machine. He shot 8-for-14 from downtown and finished with 50 points and six dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Atlanta is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Hawks at 34-35 and the Warriors at 36-34. Atlanta is 19-15 after losses this season, Golden State 18-15.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $97.21

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.