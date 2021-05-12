Who's Playing
Washington @ Atlanta
Current Records: Washington 32-37; Atlanta 38-31
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET May 12 at State Farm Arena. Washington will need to watch out since the Hawks have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.
Atlanta is hoping for another win. They escaped with a win on Monday against the Wizards by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. Point guard Trae Young and power forward John Collins were among the main playmakers for Atlanta as the former had 36 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds and the latter had 28 points along with eight boards.
Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 38-31 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 32-37. Allowing an average of 118.77 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Atlanta.
- May 10, 2021 - Atlanta 125 vs. Washington 124
- Jan 29, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Washington 100
- Mar 06, 2020 - Washington 118 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 26, 2020 - Atlanta 152 vs. Washington 133
- Jan 10, 2020 - Washington 111 vs. Atlanta 101
- Feb 04, 2019 - Atlanta 137 vs. Washington 129
- Jan 02, 2019 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 05, 2018 - Washington 131 vs. Atlanta 117
- Apr 06, 2018 - Atlanta 103 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 27, 2018 - Washington 129 vs. Atlanta 104
- Dec 27, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 11, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 28, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 26, 2017 - Washington 103 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 24, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Washington 101
- Apr 22, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. Washington 98
- Apr 19, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 16, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 22, 2017 - Washington 104 vs. Atlanta 100
- Jan 27, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 04, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 27, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99
- Apr 13, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Atlanta 122 vs. Washington 101
- Mar 21, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 07, 2015 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99