Who's Playing

Washington @ Atlanta

Current Records: Washington 32-37; Atlanta 38-31

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET May 12 at State Farm Arena. Washington will need to watch out since the Hawks have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

Atlanta is hoping for another win. They escaped with a win on Monday against the Wizards by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. Point guard Trae Young and power forward John Collins were among the main playmakers for Atlanta as the former had 36 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds and the latter had 28 points along with eight boards.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 38-31 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 32-37. Allowing an average of 118.77 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Atlanta.