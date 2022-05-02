Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Miami

Current Records: Philadelphia 4-2; Miami 4-1

What to Know

The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (15-15), but not for long. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET May 2 at FTX Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Last week, Miami narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Atlanta Hawks 97-94. Center Bam Adebayo and shooting guard Victor Oladipo were among the main playmakers for the Heat as the former posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds and the latter had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Sixers' matchup against the Toronto Raptors this past Thursday was close at halftime, but the 76ers turned on the heat in the second half with 70 points. Philadelphia claimed a resounding 132-97 victory over Toronto on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Philadelphia had established a 99-78 advantage. It was another big night for their center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten boards along with three blocks.

Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors March 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 118-104. In other words, don't count the Sixers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami and Philadelphia both have 15 wins in their last 30 games.