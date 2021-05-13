Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Miami
Current Records: Philadelphia 47-22; Miami 38-31
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Philadelphia likes a good challenge.
The Heat beat the Boston Celtics 129-121 on Tuesday. Miami's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Tyler Herro led the charge as he posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, falling 103-94. The top scorer for Philadelphia was power forward Tobias Harris (27 points).
Miami's victory lifted them to 38-31 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 47-22. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Philadelphia have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Miami.
- Jan 14, 2021 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Miami 108
- Jan 12, 2021 - Philadelphia 137 vs. Miami 134
- Feb 03, 2020 - Miami 137 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Dec 28, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Philadelphia 116
- Dec 18, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Nov 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Miami 86
- Apr 09, 2019 - Miami 122 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Feb 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Miami 102
- Nov 12, 2018 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Miami 114
- Apr 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Miami 91
- Apr 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Miami 108
- Apr 16, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Apr 14, 2018 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Miami 103
- Mar 08, 2018 - Miami 108 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Feb 27, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Feb 14, 2018 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Miami 102
- Feb 02, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Miami 97
- Mar 01, 2017 - Miami 125 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Feb 11, 2017 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Miami 109
- Feb 04, 2017 - Miami 125 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 21, 2016 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 06, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Mar 04, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 21, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Philadelphia 91