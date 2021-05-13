Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Miami

Current Records: Philadelphia 47-22; Miami 38-31

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Philadelphia likes a good challenge.

The Heat beat the Boston Celtics 129-121 on Tuesday. Miami's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Tyler Herro led the charge as he posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, falling 103-94. The top scorer for Philadelphia was power forward Tobias Harris (27 points).

Miami's victory lifted them to 38-31 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 47-22. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Philadelphia have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Miami.