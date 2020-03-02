How to watch Heat vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Heat vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Miami
Current Records: Milwaukee 52-8; Miami 38-22
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Milwaukee is coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.
Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, winning 93-85. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took over for the Bucks, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 44% of their total) and six assists in addition to 20 boards. Antetokounmpo has posted a double-double in each of his past 15 games.
Meanwhile, Miami narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Brooklyn Nets 116-113. Shooting guard Kendrick Nunn (21 points) and point guard Goran Dragic (19 points) were the top scorers for the Heat.
Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 52-8 and Miami to 38-22. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won nine out of their last 15 games against Milwaukee.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Miami 131 vs. Milwaukee 126
- Mar 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 98
- Jan 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Miami 86
- Dec 22, 2018 - Miami 94 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Feb 09, 2018 - Miami 91 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Jan 17, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Jan 14, 2018 - Miami 97 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Feb 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 21, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Jan 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 108
- Nov 17, 2016 - Miami 96 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Mar 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Miami 108
- Jan 29, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Jan 19, 2016 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Miami 79
