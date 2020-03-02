How to watch Heat vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Miami

Current Records: Milwaukee 52-8; Miami 38-22

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Milwaukee is coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.

Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, winning 93-85. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took over for the Bucks, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 44% of their total) and six assists in addition to 20 boards. Antetokounmpo has posted a double-double in each of his past 15 games.

Meanwhile, Miami narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Brooklyn Nets 116-113. Shooting guard Kendrick Nunn (21 points) and point guard Goran Dragic (19 points) were the top scorers for the Heat.

Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 52-8 and Miami to 38-22. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Miami have won nine out of their last 15 games against Milwaukee.