Chicago @ Miami

What to Know

The Miami Heat are 18-5 against the Chicago Bulls since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 19th at FTX Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Miami was on the positive side of .500 (53-29) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Chicago is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 46-36.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, good for fourth in the league. But the Bulls ranked third in field goal percentage, closing the 2021-2022 season with 48% overall. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Miami has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Chicago.