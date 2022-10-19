Who's Playing
Chicago @ Miami
What to Know
The Miami Heat are 18-5 against the Chicago Bulls since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 19th at FTX Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Miami was on the positive side of .500 (53-29) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Chicago is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 46-36.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, good for fourth in the league. But the Bulls ranked third in field goal percentage, closing the 2021-2022 season with 48% overall. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
Miami has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Chicago.
- Apr 02, 2022 - Miami 127 vs. Chicago 109
- Feb 28, 2022 - Miami 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Dec 11, 2021 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 27, 2021 - Miami 107 vs. Chicago 104
- Apr 26, 2021 - Chicago 110 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 24, 2021 - Miami 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 12, 2021 - Miami 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 08, 2019 - Miami 110 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 22, 2019 - Miami 116 vs. Chicago 108
- Jan 30, 2019 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 89
- Jan 19, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Chicago 103
- Nov 23, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 29, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Chicago 119 vs. Miami 111
- Nov 26, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 01, 2017 - Miami 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 27, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 88
- Dec 10, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Miami 95
- Apr 07, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 11, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 01, 2016 - Miami 129 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 25, 2016 - Miami 89 vs. Chicago 84