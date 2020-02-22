How to watch Heat vs. Cavaliers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Miami

Current Records: Cleveland 15-40; Miami 35-20

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Heat for now since they're up 12-4 across their past 16 matchups.

Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 129-124 to the Atlanta Hawks. Miami got a solid performance out of power forward Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 19 rebounds along with seven dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That makes it four consecutive games in which Adebayo has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Cleveland beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Friday. Point guard Collin Sexton (25 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Miami against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Cleveland's win lifted them to 15-40 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 35-20. We'll see if Cleveland can repeat their recent success or if Miami bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Miami have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Cleveland.