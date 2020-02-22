How to watch Heat vs. Cavaliers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Heat vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Miami
Current Records: Cleveland 15-40; Miami 35-20
What to Know
After six games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Heat for now since they're up 12-4 across their past 16 matchups.
Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 129-124 to the Atlanta Hawks. Miami got a solid performance out of power forward Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 19 rebounds along with seven dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That makes it four consecutive games in which Adebayo has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Cleveland beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Friday. Point guard Collin Sexton (25 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Miami against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Cleveland's win lifted them to 15-40 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 35-20. We'll see if Cleveland can repeat their recent success or if Miami bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.00
Odds
The Heat are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Miami have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Cleveland.
- Nov 20, 2019 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 100
- Nov 14, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 08, 2019 - Miami 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 25, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 28, 2018 - Miami 118 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 27, 2018 - Miami 98 vs. Cleveland 79
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cleveland 91 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 28, 2017 - Cleveland 108 vs. Miami 97
- Apr 10, 2017 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 121
- Mar 06, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 04, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 09, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 19, 2016 - Miami 122 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 05, 2015 - Miami 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- Oct 30, 2015 - Cleveland 102 vs. Miami 92
