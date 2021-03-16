Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Miami

Current Records: Cleveland 14-24; Miami 21-18

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are staying on the road Tuesday to face off against the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET March 16 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cleveland received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 100-82 to the Atlanta Hawks. One thing holding Cleveland back was the mediocre play of point guard Collin Sexton, who did not have his best game: he finished with 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Orlando Magic on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 102-97 win. Small forward Jimmy Butler continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 29 points and nine assists in addition to seven rebounds and five steals.

Cleveland is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cleveland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Cavaliers are now 14-24 while the Heat sit at 21-18. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Miami's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them first in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a big 10-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Cleveland.