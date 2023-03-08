Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Miami
Current Records: Cleveland 41-26; Miami 35-31
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Miami-Dade Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cavaliers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 118-114 win over the Boston Celtics. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 92-78 deficit. Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and dropped a double-double on 40 points and 11 rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Miami narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Atlanta Hawks 130-128. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 43-30 deficit. It was another big night for the Heat's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 26 points and nine assists along with nine boards.
Cleveland is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Cleveland.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Miami 100 vs. Cleveland 97
- Nov 20, 2022 - Cleveland 113 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 11, 2022 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 105
- Dec 13, 2021 - Cleveland 105 vs. Miami 94
- Dec 01, 2021 - Cleveland 111 vs. Miami 85
- May 01, 2021 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 107
- Apr 03, 2021 - Miami 115 vs. Cleveland 101
- Mar 16, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Cleveland 98
- Feb 24, 2020 - Cleveland 125 vs. Miami 119
- Feb 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 20, 2019 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 100
- Nov 14, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 08, 2019 - Miami 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 25, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 28, 2018 - Miami 118 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 27, 2018 - Miami 98 vs. Cleveland 79
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cleveland 91 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 28, 2017 - Cleveland 108 vs. Miami 97
- Apr 10, 2017 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 121
- Mar 06, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 04, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 09, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 19, 2016 - Miami 122 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 05, 2015 - Miami 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- Oct 30, 2015 - Cleveland 102 vs. Miami 92