Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Miami

Current Records: Cleveland 41-26; Miami 35-31

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Miami-Dade Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cavaliers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 118-114 win over the Boston Celtics. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 92-78 deficit. Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and dropped a double-double on 40 points and 11 rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Miami narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Atlanta Hawks 130-128. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 43-30 deficit. It was another big night for the Heat's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 26 points and nine assists along with nine boards.

Cleveland is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Cleveland.