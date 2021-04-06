Who's Playing
Memphis @ Miami
Current Records: Memphis 24-23; Miami 26-24
What to Know
The Miami Heat will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like their last meeting in March, where Memphis won 89-85, we could be in for a big score.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 115-101 win at home. Miami relied on the efforts of small forward Jimmy Butler, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 dimes along with six rebounds, and center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards in addition to five assists.
Meanwhile, the Grizz didn't have too much trouble with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Sunday as they won 116-100. Small forward Dillon Brooks (17 points), center Jonas Valanciunas (16 points), shooting guard Grayson Allen (15 points), and power forward Brandon Clarke (15 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The Heat are now 26-24 while the Grizz sits at 24-23. Miami is 16-9 after wins this season, the Grizzlies 11-12.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won seven out of their last 11 games against Memphis.
- Mar 17, 2021 - Memphis 89 vs. Miami 85
- Dec 16, 2019 - Memphis 118 vs. Miami 111
- Oct 23, 2019 - Miami 120 vs. Memphis 101
- Jan 12, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Memphis 108
- Dec 14, 2018 - Miami 100 vs. Memphis 97
- Feb 24, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Memphis 89
- Dec 11, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Memphis 82
- Nov 26, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Miami 107
- Nov 25, 2016 - Miami 90 vs. Memphis 81
- Dec 29, 2015 - Memphis 99 vs. Miami 90
- Dec 13, 2015 - Miami 100 vs. Memphis 97