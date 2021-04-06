Who's Playing

Memphis @ Miami

Current Records: Memphis 24-23; Miami 26-24

What to Know

The Miami Heat will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like their last meeting in March, where Memphis won 89-85, we could be in for a big score.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 115-101 win at home. Miami relied on the efforts of small forward Jimmy Butler, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 dimes along with six rebounds, and center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizz didn't have too much trouble with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Sunday as they won 116-100. Small forward Dillon Brooks (17 points), center Jonas Valanciunas (16 points), shooting guard Grayson Allen (15 points), and power forward Brandon Clarke (15 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Heat are now 26-24 while the Grizz sits at 24-23. Miami is 16-9 after wins this season, the Grizzlies 11-12.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won seven out of their last 11 games against Memphis.