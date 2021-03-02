Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Miami

Current Records: Atlanta 14-20; Miami 17-17

What to Know

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Atlanta is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Heat were able to grind out a solid win over Atlanta, winning 109-99. Miami can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 24 points and seven assists.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Miami's victory lifted them to 17-17 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 14-20. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if the Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.