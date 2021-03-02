Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Miami
Current Records: Atlanta 14-20; Miami 17-17
What to Know
Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Atlanta is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Heat were able to grind out a solid win over Atlanta, winning 109-99. Miami can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 24 points and seven assists.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Miami's victory lifted them to 17-17 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 14-20. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if the Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 28, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. Atlanta 99
- Feb 20, 2020 - Atlanta 129 vs. Miami 124
- Dec 10, 2019 - Miami 135 vs. Atlanta 121
- Oct 31, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 29, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 04, 2019 - Miami 114 vs. Atlanta 113
- Jan 06, 2019 - Atlanta 106 vs. Miami 82
- Nov 27, 2018 - Atlanta 115 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 03, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Miami 118
- Apr 04, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 03, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Miami 104
- Oct 23, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Feb 24, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Atlanta 90
- Feb 01, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 07, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 15, 2016 - Atlanta 93 vs. Miami 90
- Feb 19, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 31, 2016 - Miami 105 vs. Atlanta 87
- Dec 14, 2015 - Miami 100 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 03, 2015 - Atlanta 98 vs. Miami 92