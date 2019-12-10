How to watch Heat vs. Hawks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Miami 17-6; Atlanta 6-17

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.3 points per matchup. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Miami Heat's court at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Atlanta might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Hawks had enough points to win and then some against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, taking their contest 122-107. Atlanta PG Trae Young looked sharp as he had 30 points and nine assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They secured an 110-105 W over the Chicago Bulls.

Their wins bumped the Hawks to 6-17 and Miami to 17-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta rank fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.74 on average. Less enviably, Miami has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Atlanta.