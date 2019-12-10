How to watch Heat vs. Hawks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Heat vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Miami 17-6; Atlanta 6-17
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.3 points per matchup. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Miami Heat's court at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Atlanta might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The Hawks had enough points to win and then some against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, taking their contest 122-107. Atlanta PG Trae Young looked sharp as he had 30 points and nine assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They secured an 110-105 W over the Chicago Bulls.
Their wins bumped the Hawks to 6-17 and Miami to 17-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta rank fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.74 on average. Less enviably, Miami has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Atlanta.
- Oct 31, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 29, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 04, 2019 - Miami 114 vs. Atlanta 113
- Jan 06, 2019 - Atlanta 106 vs. Miami 82
- Nov 27, 2018 - Atlanta 115 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 03, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Miami 118
- Apr 04, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 03, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Miami 104
- Oct 23, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Feb 24, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Atlanta 90
- Feb 01, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 07, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 15, 2016 - Atlanta 93 vs. Miami 90
- Feb 19, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 31, 2016 - Miami 105 vs. Atlanta 87
- Dec 14, 2015 - Miami 100 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 03, 2015 - Atlanta 98 vs. Miami 92
