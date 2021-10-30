Through 2 Quarters

The Miami Heat were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are way out in front at halftime with a 64-46 lead over the Charlotte Hornets.

Point guard Tyler Herro has led the way so far for Miami, as he has 18 points and four assists along with two boards. Charlotte has been led by small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who so far has 13 points in addition to three steals and two rebounds.

This is the least points the Hornets have had yet this year going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Miami

Current Records: Charlotte 4-1; Miami 3-1

What to Know

The Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at FTX Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Heat strolled past the Brooklyn Nets with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 106-93. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds in addition to seven dimes. This also makes it three games in a row in which Jimmy G Buckets has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Charlotte beat the Orlando Magic 120-111 on Wednesday. Small forward Gordon Hayward and small forward Miles Bridges were among the main playmakers for Charlotte as the former had 24 points and five assists along with five boards and the latter shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six boards.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 3-1 ATS and Charlotte 4-1.

The wins brought the Heat up to 3-1 and the Hornets to 4-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami ranks first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 95 on average. But Charlotte enters the matchup with 121.2 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Charlotte.

Injury Report for Miami

Kyle Lowry: Game-Time Decision (Elbow)

Bam Adebayo: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Victor Oladipo: Out (Quadriceps)

Injury Report for Charlotte