Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Miami

Current Records: Charlotte 3-9; Miami 4-7

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since March 26 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Charlotte might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at FTX Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Hornets came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, falling 105-95. The losing side was boosted by center Mason Plumlee, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Plumlee has had at least ten rebounds. Plumlee's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Miami lost 110-107 to Portland on Monday on a last-minute jumper from Portland's small forward Josh Hart as the clock expired. Despite the loss, the Heat got a solid performance out of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 16 points and seven assists in addition to six steals.

The Hornets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Charlotte against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

Charlotte is now 3-9 while Miami sits at 4-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte has only been able to knock down 43.70% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. Miami has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Charlotte.