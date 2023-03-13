Who's Playing

Utah @ Miami

Current Records: Utah 33-35; Miami 36-33

What to Know

The Utah Jazz haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Utah is on the road again Monday and plays against Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET March 13 at Miami-Dade Arena. Allowing an average of 117.22 points per game, the Jazz have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

Utah picked up a 119-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Utah was small forward Talen Horton-Tucker, who almost posted a triple-double on 37 points, ten assists, and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Orlando Magic this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 126-114. One thing holding the Heat back was the mediocre play of center Bam Adebayo, who did not have his best game: he finished with 14 points on 7-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 42 minutes on the court.

The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 19-7 against the spread when expected to lose.

Utah's victory lifted them to 33-35 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 36-33. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Miami bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.93

Odds

The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 15 games against Utah.