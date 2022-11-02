Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Miami

Current Records: Sacramento 2-4; Miami 3-5

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Miami Heat. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Sacramento bagged a 115-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 67-52 deficit. Among those leading the charge for the Kings was shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Miami proved too difficult a challenge. Miami walked away with a 116-109 win. Small forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo were among the main playmakers for Miami as the former had 23 points and eight assists along with six boards and the latter had 19 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Kings are now 2-4 while the Heat sit at 3-5. Sacramento is 1-0 after wins this year, Miami 0-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.50

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won eight out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.