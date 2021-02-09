Who's Playing

New York @ Miami

Current Records: New York 11-14; Miami 9-14

What to Know

The Miami Heat will look to defend their home court Tuesday against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami should still be feeling good after a victory, while New York will be looking to right the ship.

The Knicks are out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Heat managed a 109-103 win over New York. It was another big night for Miami's center Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards in addition to five assists.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9-1 against the spread when favored.

Miami is now 9-14 while the Knicks sit at 11-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Heat are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 107.3 on average. New York's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.1. Miami might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 11 out of their last 17 games against New York.