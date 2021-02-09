Who's Playing
New York @ Miami
Current Records: New York 11-14; Miami 9-14
What to Know
The Miami Heat will look to defend their home court Tuesday against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami should still be feeling good after a victory, while New York will be looking to right the ship.
The Knicks are out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Heat managed a 109-103 win over New York. It was another big night for Miami's center Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards in addition to five assists.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9-1 against the spread when favored.
Miami is now 9-14 while the Knicks sit at 11-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Heat are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 107.3 on average. New York's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.1. Miami might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won 11 out of their last 17 games against New York.
- Feb 07, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. New York 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - New York 124 vs. Miami 121
- Dec 20, 2019 - Miami 129 vs. New York 114
- Mar 30, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. New York 92
- Jan 27, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. New York 97
- Oct 24, 2018 - Miami 110 vs. New York 87
- Apr 06, 2018 - New York 122 vs. Miami 98
- Mar 21, 2018 - Miami 119 vs. New York 98
- Jan 05, 2018 - Miami 107 vs. New York 103
- Nov 29, 2017 - New York 115 vs. Miami 86
- Mar 31, 2017 - New York 98 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. New York 88
- Dec 06, 2016 - New York 114 vs. Miami 103
- Feb 28, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. New York 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - New York 98 vs. Miami 90
- Nov 27, 2015 - Miami 97 vs. New York 78
- Nov 23, 2015 - Miami 95 vs. New York 78