Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Miami
Current Records: Los Angeles 14-20; Miami 17-17
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.76 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at FTX Arena. Los Angeles will be seeking to avenge the 113-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 23rd.
The Lakers were expected to lose against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Los Angeles in a 129-110 victory over Orlando. Small forward LeBron James (28 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Miami ultimately received the gift of a 113-110 win from a begrudging Minnesota squad on Monday. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Orlando Robinson, who had 15 points along with nine boards, and point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 18 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds. Robinson hadn't helped his team much against the Indiana Pacers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Robinson's points were the most he has had all year.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-15-1 ATS when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 14-20 and the Heat to 17-17. On Tuesday Los Angeles relied heavily on center Thomas Bryant, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. It will be up to Miami's defense to limit his damage Wednesday.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $165.00
Odds
The Heat are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Miami.
- Jan 23, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Miami 117
- Apr 08, 2021 - Miami 110 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 20, 2021 - Miami 96 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Oct 11, 2020 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Miami 93
- Oct 09, 2020 - Miami 111 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 96
- Oct 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Oct 02, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Miami 114
- Sep 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Miami 98
- Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 110
- Nov 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Miami 80
- Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Miami 105
- Nov 18, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 97
- Mar 16, 2018 - Miami 92 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Mar 01, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Miami 113
- Jan 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Miami 100
- Dec 22, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2015 - Miami 101 vs. Los Angeles 88