Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Miami

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-20; Miami 17-17

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.76 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at FTX Arena. Los Angeles will be seeking to avenge the 113-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 23rd.

The Lakers were expected to lose against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Los Angeles in a 129-110 victory over Orlando. Small forward LeBron James (28 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Miami ultimately received the gift of a 113-110 win from a begrudging Minnesota squad on Monday. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Orlando Robinson, who had 15 points along with nine boards, and point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 18 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds. Robinson hadn't helped his team much against the Indiana Pacers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Robinson's points were the most he has had all year.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-15-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 14-20 and the Heat to 17-17. On Tuesday Los Angeles relied heavily on center Thomas Bryant, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. It will be up to Miami's defense to limit his damage Wednesday.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $165.00

Odds

The Heat are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Miami.