Who's Playing

Orlando @ Miami

Current Records: Orlando 19-29; Miami 27-22

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Orlando and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Miami-Dade Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 126-120 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for Orlando was shooting guard Gary Harris, who shot 6-for-6 from downtown and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Miami narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Boston Celtics 98-95. It was another big night for Miami's center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 15 boards.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Magic are now 19-29 while the Heat sit at 27-22. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando is stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 111.3 on average. Miamis have had an even harder time: they are worst in the league in points per game, with only 108.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.86

Odds

The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Orlando.