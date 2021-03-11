Who's Playing
Orlando @ Miami
Current Records: Orlando 13-23; Miami 18-18
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Miami Heat will meet up at 8 p.m. ET March 11 at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Magic might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
It was close but no cigar for Orlando as they fell 115-112 to the Atlanta Hawks last week. Orlando was up 61-42 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Terrence Ross, who had 28 points in addition to five boards, and center Nikola Vucevic, who had 29 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Miami picked up a 103-93 win over the New Orleans Pelicans last Thursday. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 29 points and nine assists.
Orlando is now 13-23 while the Heat sit at 18-18. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Magic have only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Miami's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.60%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Orlando have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Miami.
- Dec 23, 2020 - Orlando 113 vs. Miami 107
- Mar 04, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Orlando 113
- Feb 01, 2020 - Miami 102 vs. Orlando 89
- Jan 27, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Orlando 92
- Jan 03, 2020 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 85
- Mar 26, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 23, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Orlando 91
- Dec 04, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 90
- Oct 17, 2018 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 101
- Feb 05, 2018 - Orlando 111 vs. Miami 109
- Dec 30, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 26, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Orlando 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 03, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Miami 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 107
- Dec 20, 2016 - Orlando 136 vs. Miami 130
- Oct 26, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 10, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 08, 2016 - Orlando 112 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 25, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 101