Orlando @ Miami

Current Records: Orlando 13-23; Miami 18-18

The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Miami Heat will meet up at 8 p.m. ET March 11 at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Magic might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

It was close but no cigar for Orlando as they fell 115-112 to the Atlanta Hawks last week. Orlando was up 61-42 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Terrence Ross, who had 28 points in addition to five boards, and center Nikola Vucevic, who had 29 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami picked up a 103-93 win over the New Orleans Pelicans last Thursday. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 29 points and nine assists.

Orlando is now 13-23 while the Heat sit at 18-18. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Magic have only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Miami's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.60%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Orlando have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Miami.