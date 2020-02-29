How to watch Heat vs. Nets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Miami

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-32; Miami 37-22

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena without much rest after games the previous day. The Nets stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Brooklyn has to be hurting after a devastating 141-118 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 dimes.

Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, winning 126-118. Miami relied on the efforts of shooting guard Duncan Robinson, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points and five rebounds, and small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 26 points along with five boards.

Brooklyn isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Miami's victory lifted them to 37-22 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 26-32. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if Brooklyn bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports Sun

Fox Sports Sun Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.98

Odds

The Heat are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.