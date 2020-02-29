How to watch Heat vs. Nets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Heat vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Miami
Current Records: Brooklyn 26-32; Miami 37-22
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena without much rest after games the previous day. The Nets stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Brooklyn has to be hurting after a devastating 141-118 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 dimes.
Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, winning 126-118. Miami relied on the efforts of shooting guard Duncan Robinson, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points and five rebounds, and small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 26 points along with five boards.
Brooklyn isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Miami's victory lifted them to 37-22 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 26-32. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if Brooklyn bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports Sun
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.98
Odds
The Heat are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won ten out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Miami 113
- Dec 01, 2019 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Apr 10, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Nov 20, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 14, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 109
- Jan 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Miami 95
- Dec 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Miami 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 10, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 30, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 28, 2016 - Miami 110 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 26, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 28, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 98
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 14
It's time to find out who's bringing the most shoe heat in Vol. 14 of our Sneaker King Power...
-
Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Lakers vs. Grizzlies game 10,000...
-
Rockets vs. Celtics odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Celtics vs. Rockets game 10,000 times.
-
Knicks vs. Bulls odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Knicks vs. Bulls game 10,000 times.
-
NBA DFS: Feb. 29 lineups, top picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Tacko Fall towers over John Cena
You won't see many people tower over John Cena
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game