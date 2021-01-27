Who's Playing

Denver @ Miami

Current Records: Denver 10-7; Miami 6-10

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Denver will face off against the Heat on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Denver came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, sneaking past 117-113. Denver's small forward Michael Porter Jr. did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Miami and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday was not particularly close, with Miami falling 98-85. Shooting guard Duncan Robinson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just seven points on 1-for-10 shooting.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Denver is now 10-7 while the Heat sit at 6-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver comes into the game boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.5. Miami is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 21.8 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami and Denver both have five wins in their last ten games.