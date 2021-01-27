Who's Playing

Denver @ Miami

Current Records: Denver 10-7; Miami 6-10

What to Know

The Miami Heat will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami and Denver are even-steven over their past ten head-to-heads (5-5).

The Heat received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 98-85 to the Brooklyn Nets. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Duncan Robinson, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Denver sidestepped the Dallas Mavericks for a 117-113 victory. Having forecasted a close win for Denver, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their small forward Michael Porter Jr., who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and eight rebounds.

The Heat are now 6-10 while the Nuggets sit at 10-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami enters the contest with 21.8 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But Denver is even better: they come into the game boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.5. We'll see if that edge gives Denver a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami and Denver both have five wins in their last ten games.