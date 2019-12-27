How to watch Heat vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Heat vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Miami
Current Records: Indiana 21-10; Miami 22-8
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers will meet up at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
It was close, but Miami ultimately received the gift of a 107-104 victory from a begrudging Utah squad on Monday. They can attribute much of their success to PF Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards in addition to six dimes.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday. They won 120-115 over the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Myles Turner, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 24 points and seven rebounds, and SF T.J. Warren, who had 24 points and six assists along with eight rebounds. Warren didn't help his team much against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Miami to 22-8 and Indiana to 21-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Heat and the Pacers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.85
Odds
The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against Miami.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Indiana 95 vs. Miami 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 09, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. Miami 102
- Mar 25, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 10, 2018 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 19, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Miami 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Indiana 108
- Mar 12, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 25, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Miami 95 vs. Indiana 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Miami 101 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 04, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Indiana 96 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 06, 2015 - Indiana 90 vs. Miami 87
