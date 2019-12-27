How to watch Heat vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Miami

Current Records: Indiana 21-10; Miami 22-8

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers will meet up at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

It was close, but Miami ultimately received the gift of a 107-104 victory from a begrudging Utah squad on Monday. They can attribute much of their success to PF Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday. They won 120-115 over the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Myles Turner, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 24 points and seven rebounds, and SF T.J. Warren, who had 24 points and six assists along with eight rebounds. Warren didn't help his team much against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Miami to 22-8 and Indiana to 21-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Heat and the Pacers clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.85

Odds

The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against Miami.