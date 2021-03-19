Who's Playing

Indiana @ Miami

Current Records: Indiana 17-22; Miami 22-19

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since Aug. 14 of last year. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Pacers came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, falling 124-115. Indiana was up 40-25 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double on 18 points, 11 dimes, and 11 boards. That's the third consecutive game in which Sabonis has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Miami was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 89-85 to the Memphis Grizzlies. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of point guard Goran Dragic, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

When the two teams previously met in August of last year, the Pacers lost to the Heat on the road by a decisive 99-87 margin. The defeat knocked Indiana out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Miami with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Indiana.