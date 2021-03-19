Who's Playing
Indiana @ Miami
Current Records: Indiana 17-22; Miami 22-19
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since Aug. 14 of last year. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Pacers came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, falling 124-115. Indiana was up 40-25 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double on 18 points, 11 dimes, and 11 boards. That's the third consecutive game in which Sabonis has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, Miami was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 89-85 to the Memphis Grizzlies. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of point guard Goran Dragic, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
When the two teams previously met in August of last year, the Pacers lost to the Heat on the road by a decisive 99-87 margin. The defeat knocked Indiana out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Miami with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Indiana.
- Aug 24, 2020 - Miami 99 vs. Indiana 87
- Aug 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Indiana 115
- Aug 20, 2020 - Miami 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Aug 18, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 101
- Aug 14, 2020 - Indiana 109 vs. Miami 92
- Aug 10, 2020 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 92
- Jan 08, 2020 - Miami 122 vs. Indiana 108
- Dec 27, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Indiana 95 vs. Miami 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 09, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. Miami 102
- Mar 25, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 10, 2018 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 19, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Miami 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Indiana 108
- Mar 12, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 25, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Miami 95 vs. Indiana 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Miami 101 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 04, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Indiana 96 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 06, 2015 - Indiana 90 vs. Miami 87