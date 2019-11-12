How to watch Heat vs. Pistons: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Miami 6-3; Detroit 4-7

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami and Detroit are even-steven over their past 16 head-to-heads (both 8-8).

The Heat ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played last week, losing 95-80. PF Kelly Olynyk had a rough night: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 120-114 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from SG Luke Kennard, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Miami and Detroit both have eight wins in their last 16 games.