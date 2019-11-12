How to watch Heat vs. Pistons: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Heat vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Miami 6-3; Detroit 4-7
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami and Detroit are even-steven over their past 16 head-to-heads (both 8-8).
The Heat ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played last week, losing 95-80. PF Kelly Olynyk had a rough night: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 120-114 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from SG Luke Kennard, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Miami and Detroit both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Mar 13, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Detroit 74
- Feb 23, 2019 - Detroit 119 vs. Miami 96
- Jan 18, 2019 - Detroit 98 vs. Miami 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Detroit 115
- Mar 03, 2018 - Miami 105 vs. Detroit 96
- Feb 03, 2018 - Detroit 111 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 03, 2018 - Miami 111 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 12, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. Miami 103
- Mar 28, 2017 - Miami 97 vs. Detroit 96
- Jan 28, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 01, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Miami 98
- Nov 23, 2016 - Detroit 107 vs. Miami 84
- Apr 12, 2016 - Miami 99 vs. Detroit 93
- Apr 05, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 22, 2015 - Detroit 93 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 25, 2015 - Detroit 104 vs. Miami 81
