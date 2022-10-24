Who's Playing
Toronto @ Miami
Current Records: Toronto 1-2; Miami 1-2
What to Know
The Miami Heat have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at FTX Arena. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while Toronto will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Heat are hoping for another win. This past Saturday, they narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Raptors 112-109. The team accrued 71 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Miami relied on the efforts of shooting guard Max Strus, who had 20 points in addition to five boards, and small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 24 points and five assists. Strus had some trouble finding his footing against the Boston Celtics this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
Toronto's defeat took them down to 1-2 while Miami's win pulled them up to 1-2. A win for Toronto would reverse both their bad luck and Miami's good luck. We'll see if the Raptors manage to pull off that tough task or if the Heat keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Sportsnet ONE
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.50
Odds
The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 19 out of their last 33 games against Miami.
- Oct 22, 2022 - Miami 112 vs. Toronto 109
- Apr 03, 2022 - Miami 114 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 01, 2022 - Toronto 110 vs. Miami 106
- Jan 29, 2022 - Toronto 124 vs. Miami 120
- Jan 17, 2022 - Miami 104 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 24, 2021 - Miami 116 vs. Toronto 108
- Jan 22, 2021 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 81
- Jan 20, 2021 - Miami 111 vs. Toronto 102
- Aug 03, 2020 - Toronto 107 vs. Miami 103
- Jan 02, 2020 - Miami 84 vs. Toronto 76
- Dec 03, 2019 - Miami 121 vs. Toronto 110
- Apr 07, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 10, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 104
- Dec 26, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 25, 2018 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 115
- Apr 11, 2018 - Miami 116 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 13, 2018 - Toronto 115 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 09, 2018 - Miami 90 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 07, 2017 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 23, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 11, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Toronto 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 87
- May 15, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Miami 89
- May 13, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Toronto 91
- May 11, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Miami 91
- May 09, 2016 - Miami 94 vs. Toronto 87
- May 07, 2016 - Toronto 95 vs. Miami 91
- May 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 92
- May 03, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Toronto 96
- Mar 12, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Miami 104
- Jan 22, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 81
- Dec 18, 2015 - Toronto 108 vs. Miami 94
- Nov 08, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Toronto 76