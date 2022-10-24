Who's Playing

Toronto @ Miami

Current Records: Toronto 1-2; Miami 1-2

What to Know

The Miami Heat have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at FTX Arena. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while Toronto will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Heat are hoping for another win. This past Saturday, they narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Raptors 112-109. The team accrued 71 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Miami relied on the efforts of shooting guard Max Strus, who had 20 points in addition to five boards, and small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 24 points and five assists. Strus had some trouble finding his footing against the Boston Celtics this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Toronto's defeat took them down to 1-2 while Miami's win pulled them up to 1-2. A win for Toronto would reverse both their bad luck and Miami's good luck. We'll see if the Raptors manage to pull off that tough task or if the Heat keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Sportsnet ONE

Sportsnet ONE Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.50

Odds

The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Toronto have won 19 out of their last 33 games against Miami.