Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Miami

Current Records: Phoenix 8-4; Miami 6-7

What to Know

The Miami Heat will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at FTX Arena. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while Phoenix will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Heat and the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 132-115 win at home. Miami can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Max Strus, who shot 8-for-14 from downtown and finished with 31 points, and small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 20 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Phoenix and the Orlando Magic this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Suns falling 114-97 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward Mikal Bridges had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Heat suffered a grim 111-90 defeat to Phoenix when the two teams previously met in March. Can Miami avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won eight out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.