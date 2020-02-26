How to watch Heat vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Heat vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Miami
Current Records: Minnesota 16-40; Miami 36-21
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.77 points per contest. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. They are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.
The game between Minnesota and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 139-123 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Center Naz Reid had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Miami Heat fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 125-119. The Heat were up 99-80 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Bam Adebayo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won five out of their last nine games against Miami.
- Oct 27, 2019 - Minnesota 116 vs. Miami 109
- Apr 05, 2019 - Minnesota 111 vs. Miami 109
- Dec 30, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 24, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Minnesota 97
- Oct 30, 2017 - Minnesota 125 vs. Miami 122
- Mar 17, 2017 - Miami 123 vs. Minnesota 105
- Feb 06, 2017 - Miami 115 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 17, 2015 - Minnesota 103 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 05, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Minnesota 84
