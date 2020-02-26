How to watch Heat vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Miami

Current Records: Minnesota 16-40; Miami 36-21

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.77 points per contest. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. They are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

The game between Minnesota and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 139-123 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Center Naz Reid had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 125-119. The Heat were up 99-80 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Bam Adebayo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Minnesota have won five out of their last nine games against Miami.