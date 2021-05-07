Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Miami

Current Records: Minnesota 20-46; Miami 35-31

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.14 points per matchup. They will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Timberwolves know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Miami likes a good challenge.

Minnesota was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 139-135 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Small forward Anthony Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 8-for-9 from downtown and finished with 42 points, seven dimes and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami ended up a good deal behind the Dallas Mavericks when they played on Tuesday, losing 127-113. Miami was down 98-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for Miami were shooting guard Duncan Robinson (19 points), point guard Goran Dragic (19 points), and small forward Trevor Ariza (18 points).

The losses put the Timberwolves at 20-46 and the Heat at 35-31. Minnesota is 15-30 after losses this year, Miami 14-16.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Minnesota have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.