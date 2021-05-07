Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Miami
Current Records: Minnesota 20-46; Miami 35-31
What to Know
This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.14 points per matchup. They will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Timberwolves know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Miami likes a good challenge.
Minnesota was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 139-135 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Small forward Anthony Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 8-for-9 from downtown and finished with 42 points, seven dimes and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Miami ended up a good deal behind the Dallas Mavericks when they played on Tuesday, losing 127-113. Miami was down 98-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for Miami were shooting guard Duncan Robinson (19 points), point guard Goran Dragic (19 points), and small forward Trevor Ariza (18 points).
The losses put the Timberwolves at 20-46 and the Heat at 35-31. Minnesota is 15-30 after losses this year, Miami 14-16.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a solid 6-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.
- Apr 16, 2021 - Minnesota 119 vs. Miami 111
- Feb 26, 2020 - Minnesota 129 vs. Miami 126
- Oct 27, 2019 - Minnesota 116 vs. Miami 109
- Apr 05, 2019 - Minnesota 111 vs. Miami 109
- Dec 30, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 24, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Minnesota 97
- Oct 30, 2017 - Minnesota 125 vs. Miami 122
- Mar 17, 2017 - Miami 123 vs. Minnesota 105
- Feb 06, 2017 - Miami 115 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 17, 2015 - Minnesota 103 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 05, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Minnesota 84