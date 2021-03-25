Who's Playing

Portland @ Miami

Current Records: Portland 25-18; Miami 22-22

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.53 points per contest.

It was close but no cigar for Rip City as they fell 116-112 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Portland's loss came about despite a quality game from center Enes Kanter, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 19 rebounds in addition to six dimes. Kanter's performance made up for a slower game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, falling 110-100. One thing holding the Heat back was the mediocre play of point guard Tyler Herro, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Rip City is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Now might not be the best time to take Portland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Miami when the two teams previously met in February of last year, but they still walked away with a 115-109 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won six out of their last ten games against Miami.