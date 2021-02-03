Who's Playing
Washington @ Miami
Current Records: Washington 4-13; Miami 7-13
What to Know
The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since Dec. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Washington might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Miami at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 3 at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.35 points per matchup.
Washington ended up a good deal behind the Portland Trail Blazers when they played on Tuesday, losing 132-121. Small forward Davis Bertans had a rough night: he finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-121. Miami didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Small forward Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Washington.
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami 128 vs. Washington 124
- Mar 08, 2020 - Miami 100 vs. Washington 89
- Jan 22, 2020 - Miami 134 vs. Washington 129
- Dec 30, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 06, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 23, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 04, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 10, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. Miami 110
- Oct 18, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 10, 2018 - Miami 129 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 17, 2017 - Miami 91 vs. Washington 88
- Nov 15, 2017 - Washington 102 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - Miami 110 vs. Washington 102
- Apr 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 12, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 20, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 94
- Jan 20, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Miami 87
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Washington 75
- Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 114 vs. Miami 103