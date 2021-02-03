Who's Playing

Washington @ Miami

Current Records: Washington 4-13; Miami 7-13

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since Dec. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Washington might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Miami at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 3 at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.35 points per matchup.

Washington ended up a good deal behind the Portland Trail Blazers when they played on Tuesday, losing 132-121. Small forward Davis Bertans had a rough night: he finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-121. Miami didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Small forward Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Heat are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Washington.