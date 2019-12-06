How to watch Heat vs. Wizards: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Miami 15-6; Washington 7-13
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.4 points per game. Washington and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wizards beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-113 on Thursday. Washington's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PF Rui Hachimura, who had 27 points along with seven rebounds, and PG Ish Smith, who had 19 points and eight assists. Smith didn't help his team much against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Miami received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 112-93 to the Boston Celtics. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of SG Kendrick Nunn, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.
Washington's victory lifted them to 7-13 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 15-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami comes into the contest boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.40%. Less enviably, the Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Wizards.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBS Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Heat are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Miami have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Washington.
- Mar 23, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 04, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 10, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. Miami 110
- Oct 18, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 10, 2018 - Miami 129 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 17, 2017 - Miami 91 vs. Washington 88
- Nov 15, 2017 - Washington 102 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - Miami 110 vs. Washington 102
- Apr 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 12, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 20, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 94
- Jan 20, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Miami 87
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Washington 75
- Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 114 vs. Miami 103
