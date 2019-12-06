How to watch Heat vs. Wizards: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Miami 15-6; Washington 7-13

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.4 points per game. Washington and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wizards beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-113 on Thursday. Washington's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PF Rui Hachimura, who had 27 points along with seven rebounds, and PG Ish Smith, who had 19 points and eight assists. Smith didn't help his team much against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Miami received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 112-93 to the Boston Celtics. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of SG Kendrick Nunn, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Washington's victory lifted them to 7-13 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 15-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami comes into the contest boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.40%. Less enviably, the Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Wizards.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBS Sports Washington

NBS Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Miami have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Washington.