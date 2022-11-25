Who's Playing

Washington @ Miami

Current Records: Washington 10-8; Miami 8-11

What to Know

The Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at FTX Arena. The Heat are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Washington is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the Wizards, winning 113-105. Miami can attribute much of their success to small forward Caleb Martin, who had 24 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 6-13), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Miami's victory brought them up to 8-11 while Washington's defeat pulled them down to 10-8. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Heat are stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.5 on average. The Wizards have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 108.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Heat are a 4-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 14 out of their last 29 games against Washington.