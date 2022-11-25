Who's Playing
Washington @ Miami
Current Records: Washington 10-8; Miami 8-11
What to Know
The Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at FTX Arena. The Heat are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Washington is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the Wizards, winning 113-105. Miami can attribute much of their success to small forward Caleb Martin, who had 24 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 6-13), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
Miami's victory brought them up to 8-11 while Washington's defeat pulled them down to 10-8. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Heat are stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.5 on average. The Wizards have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 108.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Heat are a 4-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 14 out of their last 29 games against Washington.
- Nov 23, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 105
- Nov 18, 2022 - Washington 107 vs. Miami 106
- Feb 07, 2022 - Miami 121 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 28, 2021 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Nov 20, 2021 - Washington 103 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 18, 2021 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 05, 2021 - Miami 122 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 03, 2021 - Washington 103 vs. Miami 100
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami 128 vs. Washington 124
- Mar 08, 2020 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Jan 22, 2020 - Miami 134 vs. Washington 129
- Dec 30, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 06, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 23, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 04, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 10, 2018 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Oct 18, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 10, 2018 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Mar 06, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 17, 2017 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Nov 15, 2017 - Washington 102 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - Miami 110 vs. Washington 102
- Apr 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 12, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 20, 2016 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Jan 20, 2016 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0