How to watch Hornets vs. Bucks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Charlotte

Current Records: Milwaukee 39-6; Charlotte 15-30

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing 48 minutes on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Charlotte Hornets will meet up at 3 p.m. ET at AccorHotels Arena. Milwaukee is cruising in on a seven-game winning streak while Charlotte is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Bucks and the Chicago Bulls on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bucks wrapped it up with a 111-98 win. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Khris Middleton, who had 24 points and six assists along with six boards, and SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a triple-double on 28 points, 14 boards, and ten assists. That's three consecutive contests for Antetokounmpo in which he has finished with at least a double-double.

G Malik Monk (20 points) and PF P.J. Washington (19 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.

Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 39-6 while Charlotte's loss pulled them down to 15-30. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee enters the contest with 119.4 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Charlotte is worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.3 on average. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: AccorHotels Arena -- Paris,

AccorHotels Arena -- Paris, TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $368.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 219

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 16 games against Charlotte.