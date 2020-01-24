How to watch Hornets vs. Bucks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Hornets vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Charlotte
Current Records: Milwaukee 39-6; Charlotte 15-30
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing 48 minutes on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Charlotte Hornets will meet up at 3 p.m. ET at AccorHotels Arena. Milwaukee is cruising in on a seven-game winning streak while Charlotte is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Bucks and the Chicago Bulls on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bucks wrapped it up with a 111-98 win. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Khris Middleton, who had 24 points and six assists along with six boards, and SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a triple-double on 28 points, 14 boards, and ten assists. That's three consecutive contests for Antetokounmpo in which he has finished with at least a double-double.
G Malik Monk (20 points) and PF P.J. Washington (19 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.
Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 39-6 while Charlotte's loss pulled them down to 15-30. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee enters the contest with 119.4 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Charlotte is worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.3 on average. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: AccorHotels Arena -- Paris,
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $368.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 219
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 16 games against Charlotte.
- Nov 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 26, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Charlotte 112
- Dec 23, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 01, 2017 - Charlotte 126 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Oct 23, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Charlotte 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 89 vs. Charlotte 79
- Mar 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Charlotte 108
- Oct 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 26, 2016 - Charlotte 115 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Charlotte 98 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Jan 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Charlotte 92
- Nov 29, 2015 - Charlotte 87 vs. Milwaukee 82
