Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Charlotte

Current Records: Milwaukee 11-7; Charlotte 8-11

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 26 of 2018. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Hornets aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

Charlotte came out on top in a nail-biter against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, sneaking past 108-105. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to power forward P.J. Washington, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Milwaukee on Friday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 131-126 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Milwaukee's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 11 rebounds along with five assists. That makes it five consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 11 rebounds.

Charlotte's victory lifted them to 8-11 while Milwaukee's loss dropped them down to 11-7. We'll see if Charlotte can repeat their recent success or if Milwaukee bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Charlotte.