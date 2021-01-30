Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Charlotte
Current Records: Milwaukee 11-7; Charlotte 8-11
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 26 of 2018. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Hornets aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.
Charlotte came out on top in a nail-biter against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, sneaking past 108-105. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to power forward P.J. Washington, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Milwaukee on Friday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 131-126 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Milwaukee's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 11 rebounds along with five assists. That makes it five consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 11 rebounds.
Charlotte's victory lifted them to 8-11 while Milwaukee's loss dropped them down to 11-7. We'll see if Charlotte can repeat their recent success or if Milwaukee bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 01, 2020 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 24, 2020 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Charlotte 103
- Nov 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 26, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Charlotte 112
- Dec 23, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 01, 2017 - Charlotte 126 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Oct 23, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Charlotte 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 89 vs. Charlotte 79
- Mar 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Charlotte 108
- Oct 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 26, 2016 - Charlotte 115 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Charlotte 98 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Jan 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Charlotte 92
- Nov 29, 2015 - Charlotte 87 vs. Milwaukee 82