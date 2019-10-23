How to watch Hornets vs. Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Last Season Records: Charlotte 39-43; Chicago 22-60

What to Know

Charlotte and Chicago will face off at 7 p.m. ET October 23rd at Spectrum Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Charlotte (39-43), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 22-60 last-season record, Chicago has set their aspirations higher this year.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hornets could only manage to knock down 44.80% of their shots, making them fifth worst in the league in field goal percentage. Chicago experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they ranked fourth worst with respect to points per game last season, where the squad accrued only 104.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Charlotte and Chicago both have seven wins in their last 14 games.