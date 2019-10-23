How to watch Hornets vs. Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Last Season Records: Charlotte 39-43; Chicago 22-60
What to Know
Charlotte and Chicago will face off at 7 p.m. ET October 23rd at Spectrum Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Charlotte (39-43), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 22-60 last-season record, Chicago has set their aspirations higher this year.
A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hornets could only manage to knock down 44.80% of their shots, making them fifth worst in the league in field goal percentage. Chicago experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they ranked fourth worst with respect to points per game last season, where the squad accrued only 104.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Charlotte and Chicago both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. Chicago 118
- Oct 26, 2018 - Charlotte 135 vs. Chicago 106
- Oct 24, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Apr 03, 2018 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 17, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 120
- Mar 13, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 02, 2017 - Chicago 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Dec 23, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 91
- Feb 08, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Chicago 91
- Dec 05, 2015 - Charlotte 102 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 13, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Charlotte 97
- Nov 03, 2015 - Charlotte 130 vs. Chicago 105
